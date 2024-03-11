63rd Readiness Division Complete in Excellence-In-Competition Pistol Match

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Edward Han, 63rd Readiness Division ejects a magazine from an M-17 standing position on Mar. 12, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during the Excellence-In-Competition pistol match. Competing in the EIC pistol match fosters camaraderie among servicemembers through shared training, teamwork, and mutual support, enhancing trust and cohesion within the military community.



(Photo by Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024
Location: KING CITY, CA, US