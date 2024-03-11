Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division Complete in Excellence-In-Competition Pistol Match

    KING CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Alexander Guzman-Berdejo of the 63rd Readiness Division sets up targets Mar. 12, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during the Excellence-In-Competition pistol match. Competing in the EIC pistol match fosters camaraderie among servicemembers through shared training, teamwork and mutual support, enhancing trust and cohesion within the military community.

    (Photo by Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division Complete in Excellence-In-Competition Pistol Match [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

