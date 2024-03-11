USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts flight operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2024) – Sonar Technician 2nd Class Zachiery Brooks, Landing Signalman, enlisted, directs an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter embarked aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) after a fuel replenishment in the South China Sea, March 4, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

