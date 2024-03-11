USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts flight operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2024) – Sonar Technician 2nd Class Zachiery Brooks, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), acts as Landing Signalman, enlisted, during fuel replenishment operations in the South China Sea, March 4, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: WARRENSBURG, MO, US