    USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts flight operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2024) – Sonar Technician 2nd Class Zachiery Brooks, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), acts as Landing Signalman, enlisted, during fuel replenishment operations in the South China Sea, March 4, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8284620
    VIRIN: 240304-N-KY377-2051
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: WARRENSBURG, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seahawk
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    helicopter
    MH-60R
    USS Mobile
    LCS 26

