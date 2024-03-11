Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, Sailors and community members beautify local park [Image 10 of 10]

    Airmen, Sailors and community members beautify local park

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Oahu service members and community members gather at Likini Street Mini Park for a beautification project March 9, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. During the clean up event, participants also helped in creating Genki Balls, which are mud balls that contain effective microorganisms that help to remove pollutants from soil and water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Sailors and community members beautify local park [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USN
    USAF
    Ala Wai
    Genki Balls

