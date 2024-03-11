Airmen, Sailors and community members beautify local park

Oahu service members and community members gather at Likini Street Mini Park for a beautification project March 9, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. During the clean up event, participants also helped in creating Genki Balls, which are mud balls that contain effective microorganisms that help to remove pollutants from soil and water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

