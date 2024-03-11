USS Essex In-Port Operations

Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, poses for a photo with Lt. j.g. Tori Szondy after receiving her Surface Warfare Officer pin aboard Essex, in San Diego, February 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan)

