Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, poses for a photo with Lt. j.g. Tori Szondy after receiving her Surface Warfare Officer pin aboard Essex, in San Diego, February 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8284457
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-RF008-1030
|Resolution:
|4275x3665
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Guadalupe Barragan Arenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
