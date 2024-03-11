Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan Arenas 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, pins Lt. j.g. Tori Szondy with her Surface Warfare Officer pin aboard Essex, in San Diego, February 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Guadalupe Barragan Arenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

