Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right, pins Lt. j.g. Tori Szondy with her Surface Warfare Officer pin aboard Essex, in San Diego, February 22, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 20:11 Photo ID: 8284455 VIRIN: 240222-N-RF008-1026 Resolution: 3555x3605 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Guadalupe Barragan Arenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.