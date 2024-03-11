Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW [Image 19 of 26]

    CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Katie Smith 

    Army Futures Command

    Army Futures Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian A. Hester, attends South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX on March 10, 2024. The Army participated in the event as a super sponsor this year featuring booths with high-tech exhibitions, the Army eSPORTs team, and an array of panels focused on transformation. (Photo by Master Sgt. Katie Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW [Image 26 of 26], by MSG Katie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SXSW

