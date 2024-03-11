Brig. Gen. Jason P. Nelson, deputy commanding general (Operations), First U.S. Army, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Regynski, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, for being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal certificate during the quarterly retirement ceremony held March 7, in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Corinna Baltos, ASC Public Affairs)
Rock Island Arsenal quarterly retirement ceremony honors 5 Soldiers
