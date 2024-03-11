Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal quarterly retirement ceremony honors 5 Soldiers [Image 5 of 5]

    Rock Island Arsenal quarterly retirement ceremony honors 5 Soldiers

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Jason P. Nelson, deputy commanding general (Operations), First U.S. Army, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Regynski, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, for being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal certificate during the quarterly retirement ceremony held March 7, in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Corinna Baltos, ASC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8284352
    VIRIN: 240307-A-XQ291-7295
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
    This work, Rock Island Arsenal quarterly retirement ceremony honors 5 Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rock Island Arsenal quarterly retirement ceremony honors 5 Soldiers

