    CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW [Image 15 of 26]

    CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Katie Smith 

    Army Futures Command

    At the 2024 South by Southwest festival, BattleBots: Metal Mayhem was a U.S. Army sponsored competition. It included college and high school teams competing in a tournament which tested their application of science, technology, and engineering skills through smaller, but just as exciting, bots fighting for points over three minutes or for a knockout. (Photo by Master Sgt. Katie Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    This work, CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW [Image 26 of 26], by MSG Katie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SXSW

