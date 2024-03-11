CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW

At the 2024 South by Southwest festival, BattleBots: Metal Mayhem was a U.S. Army sponsored competition. It included college and high school teams competing in a tournament which tested their application of science, technology, and engineering skills through smaller, but just as exciting, bots fighting for points over three minutes or for a knockout. (Photo by Master Sgt. Katie Smith)

