CSM Brian A. Hester, AFC Command Sergeant Major, visits SXSW

At the 2024 South by Southwest festival, BattleBots: Metal Mayhem was a U.S. Army sponsored competition. It included college and high school teams competing in a tournament which tested their application of science, technology, and engineering skills through smaller, but just as exciting, bots fighting for points over three minutes or for a knockout. (Photo by Master Sgt. Katie Smith)
03.09.2024
03.12.2024
|8284278
|240309-A-ML879-6962
|3024x4032
|1.74 MB
AUSTIN, TX, US
|2
|0
