    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Belmont University [Image 17 of 18]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Belmont University

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster, Fla., is featured during the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance at Belmont University while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premiere choir performed at the university as a part of their 17 performance, 2500 mile, 21-day itinerary covering five states. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy and to remind communities that Sailors are serving around the globe on their behalf 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, preserving and protecting freedom and democracy around the world.

