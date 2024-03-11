Operation Ice Camp 2024

240309-N-SS900-1053 PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 9, 2024) – Senator Mark Kelly, middle, and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, middle, take a group photo at Deadhorse Aviation Center East Hanger during Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8283675
|VIRIN:
|240309-N-SS900-1053
|Resolution:
|6489x3650
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
