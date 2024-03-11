Operation Ice Camp 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.09.2024

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240309-N-SS900-1037 PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 9, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with personnel assigned to the Naval Postgraduate School at Deadhorse Aviation Center East Hanger during Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:00
