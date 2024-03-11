240309-N-JO245-1050 BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 9, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with Adm. William Houston, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy, Rear Adm. Andrew Miller, commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, and distinguished visitors at Ice Camp Whale during Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024. ICE CAMP is a three-week operation that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:00 Photo ID: 8283670 VIRIN: 240309-N-JO245-1050 Resolution: 6018x4299 Size: 902.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Ice Camp 2024 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.