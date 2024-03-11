240227-N-MY760-1025

NORFOLK, Va. – Following the official ribbon cutting, Boatswains Mate 1st Class Lakeisha Taylor is the first customer at Norfolk’s Navy Exchange MOD Pizza, Feb. 27, 2024. The new location of MOD Pizza is the first ever on any military installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)

