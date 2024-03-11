Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240227-N-MY760-1025

    240227-N-MY760-1025

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Va. – Following the official ribbon cutting, Boatswains Mate 1st Class Lakeisha Taylor is the first customer at Norfolk’s Navy Exchange MOD Pizza, Feb. 27, 2024. The new location of MOD Pizza is the first ever on any military installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8283145
    VIRIN: 240227-N-MY760-1025
    Resolution: 4890x3260
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MOD Pizza opens first military location at Norfolk Navy Exchange

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Navy Exchange
    NEX

