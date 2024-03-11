240227-N-MY760-1024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Va. – Leadership from Norfolk Navy Exchange, Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM), franchise operator, ONE Enterprise Group and Naval Station Norfolk cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of MOD Pizza at the Norfolk Navy Exchange, Feb. 27, 2024. The new location of MOD Pizza is the first ever on any military installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)

