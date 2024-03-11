NORFOLK, Va. – Leadership from Norfolk Navy Exchange, Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM), franchise operator, ONE Enterprise Group and Naval Station Norfolk cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of MOD Pizza at the Norfolk Navy Exchange, Feb. 27, 2024. The new location of MOD Pizza is the first ever on any military installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)
This work, 240227-N-MY760-1024 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MOD Pizza opens first military location at Norfolk Navy Exchange
