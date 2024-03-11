Assistant SAF/IE visits Spangdahlem AB

Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, coins Col. Michael W. Donahue II, 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group commander, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2024. Dr. Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs and budgets to meet Air Force energy, installations, environment, safety, and occupational health objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
