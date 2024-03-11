Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, attends a briefing about Project Arcwater’s solar power capabilities, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2024. Using only sunlight and water from the air, the innovation sustains dozens of warfighters for Agile Combat Employment and is designed for a wide range of applications, such as humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 11:09 Photo ID: 8283137 VIRIN: 240311-F-HO957-1602 Resolution: 5259x3511 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant SAF/IE visits Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.