Assistant SAF/IE visits Spangdahlem AB

Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, attends a briefing about Project Arcwater’s solar power capabilities, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2024. Using only sunlight and water from the air, the innovation sustains dozens of warfighters for Agile Combat Employment and is designed for a wide range of applications, such as humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 11:09
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
