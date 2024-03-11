Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant SAF/IE visits Spangdahlem AB [Image 2 of 4]

    Assistant SAF/IE visits Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, attends a briefing about Project Arcwater’s solar power capabilities, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2024. Using only sunlight and water from the air, the innovation sustains dozens of warfighters for Agile Combat Employment and is designed for a wide range of applications, such as humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    This work, Assistant SAF/IE visits Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

