USNA Glee Club Performs in Kyoto

240312-N-CM740-1005 KYOTO, Japan - The U.S. Naval Academy Men’s and Women’s glee club perform at Doshisha University, March 12, 2024. THE UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY GLEE CLUB is comprised of The United States Naval Academy MEN'S GLEE CLUB, which has achieved national prominence as one of America's premier men's choral ensembles, and The United States Naval Academy WOMEN'S GLEE CLUB, which is the only all-female military choral ensemble in the world and presents our midshipmen to the public at the highest level of professionalism to audiences around the globe as ambassadors for the United States and its Armed Forces. In a single year, Music Department ensembles will perform for the Brigade and thousands of concert attendees throughout the nation and abroad. For the midshipmen, the various music ensembles provide an invaluable resource during their evolution to become future leaders in the Navy, Marine Corps and beyond. Appearances on network television include The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), The Today Show (NBC), The Early Show (CBS), Christmas in Washington (NBC and TNT), Good Morning, America (ABC), and countless regional and local television stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

