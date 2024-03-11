U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation with U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Bunker DZ, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 07:46 Photo ID: 8282643 VIRIN: 240311-A-BS310-1052 Resolution: 6191x4127 Size: 19.63 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB airborne operation [Image 26 of 26], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.