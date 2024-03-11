U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Recon Company, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in bilateral helocast training during Iron Fist 24, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2024. An effective preventative measure for mishaps is training, ensuring our service members are prepared to operate under any circumstances and in any operating environment. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:54 Photo ID: 8282529 VIRIN: 240310-M-WE079-1242 Resolution: 4617x3078 Size: 7.28 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU, JGSDF conduct helocast training [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.