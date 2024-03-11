Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall hosts dinner for leaders of the Finnish and Swedish Navy and Marine Corps

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) hosts a distinguished visitor dinner with leaders of the Finnish and Swedish Navy and Marine Corps, during Steadfast Defender 24, March 11, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    distinguished visitor
    Finnish Navy
    Steadfast Defender 24

