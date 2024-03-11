USS Gunston Hall hosts dinner for leaders of the Finnish and Swedish Navy and Marine Corps

Cmdr. Christopher W. Van Loenen, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), meets Rear Adm. Tuomas Tiilikainen, commander of the Finnish Navy, and Capt. Jyri Kopare, commander Nylands Brigade, during a distinguished visitor engagement with leaders of the Finnish and Swedish Navy and Marine Corps, during Steadfast Defender 24, March 11, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

