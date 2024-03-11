Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anaile Cardenas signals to Swedish Marines in a CB90-class fast assault craft, on the stern gate of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during Steadfast Defender 24, March 11, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:44 Photo ID: 8282521 VIRIN: 240311-N-HD110-1025 Resolution: 6709x4396 Size: 1.15 MB Location: NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gunston Hall hosts dinner for leaders of the Finnish and Swedish Navy and Marine Corps [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.