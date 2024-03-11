Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU, JGSDF conduct helocast training [Image 11 of 16]

    31st MEU, JGSDF conduct helocast training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Recon Company, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in bilateral helocast training during Iron Fist 24, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2024. An effective preventative measure for mishaps is training, ensuring our service members are prepared to operate under any circumstances and in any operating environment. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8282520
    VIRIN: 240310-M-WE079-1200
    Resolution: 4262x2841
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Okinawa
    Helocast
    31st MEU
    JGSDF
    maritime raid force
    Iron Fist 24

