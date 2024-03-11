Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea [Image 3 of 4]

    100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina assigned to the 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 71st Troop Command, captures video and photographic imagery of Republic of Korea Army soldiers conducting logistical training rehearsals during exercise Freedom Shield 24, at a training center in South Korea, March 6, 2024. FS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for joint military forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8282490
    VIRIN: 240306-Z-IU367-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Bethany Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea
    100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea
    100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea
    100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    ROKUS Alliance
    TXARNG
    public affairs
    Texas
    Republic of Korea
    100th MPAD
    71st Troop Command
    We Go Together
    We Fly Together
    We Sail Together
    Under One Flag
    FreedomShield24
    We ROK Together
    We Fight Tonight
    Victory Through Truth
    71stTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT