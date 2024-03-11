100th MPAD captures training at Freedom Shield 24 in Korea

Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina assigned to the 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 71st Troop Command, captures video and photographic imagery of Republic of Korea Army soldiers conducting logistical training rehearsals during exercise Freedom Shield 24, at a training center in South Korea, March 6, 2024. FS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for joint military forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson)

