U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition on March 10, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Army Reserve soldiers utilize a rappel tower in the Best Squad Competition to showcase their proficiency in essential tactical skills, such as rapid descent techniques, which are crucial for various combat situations and operations.



This annual event, organized by the U.S. Army Reserve, selects competitors and squads for the Army Reserve-wide Best Squad Competition. Held at Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Parks, California, it evaluates squads' proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, identifying the most technically and tactically proficient teams.



(Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

