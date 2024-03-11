Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Joint Training with USMC Firefighters [Image 10 of 15]

    USAG Humphreys Joint Training with USMC Firefighters

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Crane, Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, puts on the jacket of his firefighting suit during a aircraft/structural live fire training exercise, March 7, 2027 at Desiderio Army Airfield. This aircraft live fire training exercise supports the Marine Expeditionary Fire Fighting Rescue and the Korea Marine Exchange Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 00:14
    Photo ID: 8282344
    VIRIN: 240307-A-BL368-7484
    Resolution: 2855x3807
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Joint Training with USMC Firefighters [Image 15 of 15], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire fighters
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

