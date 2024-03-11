USAG Humphreys Joint Training with USMC Firefighters

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Crane, Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, puts on the jacket of his firefighting suit during a aircraft/structural live fire training exercise, March 7, 2027 at Desiderio Army Airfield. This aircraft live fire training exercise supports the Marine Expeditionary Fire Fighting Rescue and the Korea Marine Exchange Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

