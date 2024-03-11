U.S. Marine Gunny Sgt. Tony Moore, Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, waits for his team to prepare their gear during a aircraft/structural live fire training exercise, March 7, 2027 at Desiderio Army Airfield. This aircraft live fire training exercise supports the Marine Expeditionary Fire Fighting Rescue and the Korea Marine Exchange Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

