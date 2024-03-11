USAG Humphreys Joint Training with USMC Firefighters

U.S. Marine Cpl. Ty Butcher, Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, prepares his equipment during a aircraft/structural live fire training exercise, March 7, 2027 at Desiderio Army Airfield. This aircraft live fire training exercise supports the Marine Expeditionary Fire Fighting Rescue and the Korea Marine Exchange Program. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

