Cody Downs is an operations assistant wth ECC Constructors, the prime contractor leading the second phase of Lahaina’s remediation.



USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 22:57 Photo ID: 8282325 VIRIN: 240301-A-MW145-1001 Resolution: 4168x3568 Size: 1.3 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contractors play large role in Lahaina recovery, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.