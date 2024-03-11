Osan Air Base cuts ribbon on $17 million chapel in South Korea

Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, cut the ribbon on Feb. 29, 2024, inaugurating the Osan Air Base Chapel. This event marks the opening of the new facility constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installation Agency under the Yongsan Relocation Program. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

