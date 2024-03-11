Iron Fist 24: 31st MEU MRF conducts VBSS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Canon West, center, a reconnaissance Marine with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides emergency care to a simulated casualty during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, part of Iron Fist 24, aboard the JS Kunisaki (LST-4003 in the Western Pacific, March 9, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

