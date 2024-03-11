Iron Fist 24: 31st MEU MRF conducts VBSS

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, part of Iron Fist 24, aboard the JS Kunisaki (LST-4003), in the Western Pacific, March 9, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

