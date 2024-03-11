Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 24: 31st MEU MRF conducts VBSS [Image 5 of 10]

    Iron Fist 24: 31st MEU MRF conducts VBSS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, post security during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, part of Iron Fist 24, aboard the JS Kunisaki (LST-4003), in the Western Pacific, March 9, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 21:52
    Photo ID: 8282291
    VIRIN: 240309-M-CI305-1050
    Resolution: 6410x4273
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Japan
    VBSS
    JMSDF
    Iron Fist
    MRF
    JS Kunisaki

