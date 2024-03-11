Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Soldiers experience Korean culture at Yongin Folk Village [Image 5 of 6]

    K-16 Soldiers experience Korean culture at Yongin Folk Village

    YONGIN, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Ho Song Yun 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion participate in a Community Relations (COMREL) tour at Yongin Folk Village on March 7, 2024. The group receive an introduction to K-16 facilities and programs before having lunch learning more about Korean culture at Yongin Folk Village.

    Yongin Folk Village is based on the Joseon Dynasty and introduced to the group of Soldiers to Korean culture. The folk village features historical architecture, traditional dance performances, Korean rope acrobatics, and traditional clothing.

    USAG Yongsan-Casey organizes over 100 COMREL events per year to increase cross-cultural understanding and improve the quality of life of military service members and their families while abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Ho Song Yun)

