JBPHH Women's History Month panel

Lt. Col. Lyka Mason, 15th Comptroller Squadron commander, speaks during a Women’s History Month panel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. Team Hickam personnel discussed important topics of empowerment and about overcoming obstacles while serving in the military during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

