    JBPHH Women's History Month panel [Image 4 of 5]

    JBPHH Women's History Month panel

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Marquita Ricks, Special Operations Command Pacific deputy staff judge advocate, talks during a Women’s History Month panel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. Team Hickam personnel brought up topics about leadership, resilience and motivation during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    This work, JBPHH Women's History Month panel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    panel
    WHM

