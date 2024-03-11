Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine tender Roxie removed from Lahaina Harbor

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Submarine tender Roxie is deconstructed for transport. USACE contractors use an oxy-acetylene torch to cut up the steel hull from a submarine tender boat that was damaged in the Lahaina wildfires. The steel will be sent to recycling. This is the last vessel to be cut up at the vessel staging site.

    To ensure vessel removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (USACE photo by David Quebedeaux)

