YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2024) - Two members of the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club pose for a photo with a member of the audience following the club’s performance. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yoksuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8282257
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-BB059-2085
|Resolution:
|6884x4594
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT