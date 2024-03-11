Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2024) - Two members of the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club pose for a photo with a member of the audience following the club’s performance. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yoksuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

