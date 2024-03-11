Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360 [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2024) -Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka command master chief, Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, explains the importance of CFAY's first Sailor 360 training session March 12, 2024 at the Benny Decker Theater. Approximately 50 Sailors attended the introductory session and Hunt encouraged the attendees to bring a friend next time to ensure the correct information and resources are provided to CFAY and Yokosuka-based Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 20:46
    Photo ID: 8282254
    VIRIN: 240312-N-FG395-1033
    Resolution: 11598x8698
    Size: 80.96 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Restarts Sailor 360 [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360
    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360
    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Sailor 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT