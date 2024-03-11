CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2024) -Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka command master chief, Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, explains the importance of CFAY's first Sailor 360 training session March 12, 2024 at the Benny Decker Theater. Approximately 50 Sailors attended the introductory session and Hunt encouraged the attendees to bring a friend next time to ensure the correct information and resources are provided to CFAY and Yokosuka-based Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

