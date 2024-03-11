Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360 [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2024) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Hamilton, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Career Counselor, introduces the first topic of CFAY's Sailor 360 program March 12, 2024 at the installation's Benny Decker Theater. Hamilton is the command's Sailor 360 program coordinator and is tasked with bringing the training program back to live, in person sessions to ensure the correct information and resources are provided to CFAY and Yokosuka-based Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 20:46
    Photo ID: 8282253
    VIRIN: 240312-N-FG395-1045
    Resolution: 10426x7819
    Size: 62.14 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Restarts Sailor 360 [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360
    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360
    CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Sailor 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT