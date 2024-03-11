CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2024) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Hamilton, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Career Counselor, introduces the first topic of CFAY's Sailor 360 program March 12, 2024 at the installation's Benny Decker Theater. Hamilton is the command's Sailor 360 program coordinator and is tasked with bringing the training program back to live, in person sessions to ensure the correct information and resources are provided to CFAY and Yokosuka-based Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

