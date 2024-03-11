CFAY Restarts Sailor 360

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 12, 2024) -Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Les Sobol, welcomes about 50 Sailors to the installation's first Sailor 360 training session March 12, 2024 at the Benny Decker Theater. CFAY is bringing the Sailor 360 training program back to live, in person sessions to ensure the correct information and resources are provided to CFAY and Yokosuka-based Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

