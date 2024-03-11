Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Master Sgt. Retires

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel P. McKnight, 30th Explosive Ordinance Disposal superintendent, middle left, holds the U.S. flag during an explosives training operation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024. In conjunction with EOD training, the flight also honored Senior Master Sgt. McKnight with two explosive displays for coworkers, friends, and family for dedicating over 26 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

