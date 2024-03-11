30th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Master Sgt. Retires

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel P. McKnight, 30th Explosive Ordinance Disposal superintendent, middle left, holds the U.S. flag during an explosives training operation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024. In conjunction with EOD training, the flight also honored Senior Master Sgt. McKnight with two explosive displays for coworkers, friends, and family for dedicating over 26 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US