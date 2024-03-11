Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alimarie Perez, a fire control specialist with the National Training Center Operations Group, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 11, 2024. Perez, 27, from Phoenix, Ariz., is an Observer, Coach, Trainer with Wolf Team during this iteration of Project Convergence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    In honor of Women’s History Month, Perez describes her profound admiration for her mother as her female role model. Despite enduring numerous challenges throughout her life, Perez's mother remains an unwavering beacon of positivity and strength in the face of adversity.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 19:32
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait, by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

