U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alimarie Perez, a fire control specialist with the National Training Center Operations Group, poses for a portrait during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 11, 2024. Perez, 27, from Phoenix, Ariz., is an Observer, Coach, Trainer with Wolf Team during this iteration of Project Convergence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)



In honor of Women’s History Month, Perez describes her profound admiration for her mother as her female role model. Despite enduring numerous challenges throughout her life, Perez's mother remains an unwavering beacon of positivity and strength in the face of adversity.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 19:32 Photo ID: 8282132 VIRIN: 240311-A-JU985-1039 Resolution: 3824x5354 Size: 9.46 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Allied Servicemember Portrait, by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.