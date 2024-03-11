Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grenade Lane Event [Image 2 of 5]

    Grenade Lane Event

    CATOOSA VOLUNTEER TRAINING SITE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. James Meacham, an infantryman representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, runs through the grenade lane event during the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 11, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8281953
    VIRIN: 240311-A-FQ805-8683
    Resolution: 2804x3926
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: CATOOSA VOLUNTEER TRAINING SITE, GA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grenade Lane Event [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Disabling Enemy Weapons Systems
    Grenade Lane Event
    Clearing Enemy Bunkers
    Clearing Enemy Bunkers
    A Sprint to the Finish

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT