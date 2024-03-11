Disabling Enemy Weapons Systems

U.S. Army Sgt. David Schubert, a combat medic specialist representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, deploys a training grenade to disable a simulated enemy mortar during the grenade lane of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 11, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

