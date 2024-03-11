Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh emergency team simulates its first scenario-driven exercise for local flood response [Image 12 of 17]

    Pittsburgh emergency team simulates its first scenario-driven exercise for local flood response

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Col. Nicholas Melin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District commander, conducts a mock news media interview in Pittsburgh during a scenario-based training exercise to increase the district’s readiness in response to natural disasters in the region, March 8, 2024.

    The Pittsburgh District hosted a multi-day exercise to simulate intense rain in a short time, leading to floods in a nearby county. Throughout the scenario, the Crisis Action Team and the district staff responded to rapidly changing events.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bases its disaster response on the event’s intensity level. At the lowest level, the Pittsburgh District can provide sandbags, flood barriers, and a sandbag machine. For some services, a state governor must declare a state of emergency before the corps can provide local support. During natural disasters requiring federal support, the corps can provide generators, remove debris, and protect damaged roofs post-disaster.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Carol Vernon)

